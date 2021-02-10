Cambiar Investors LLC Takes Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 775,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,776,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.64% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $6,123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,731,725. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

