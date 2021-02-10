Cambiar Investors LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,395,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,643,000. Yum China accounts for 3.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.33% of Yum China as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,419. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

