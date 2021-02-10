Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,805 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $50,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. 43,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,848. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.