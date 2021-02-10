Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,260 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,853. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

