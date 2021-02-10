Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Amdocs worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $77.38. 3,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,505. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

