Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,602,008 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 329.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602,008 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $133,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.63. 94,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,844. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.