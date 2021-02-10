Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,474 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $36,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11,293.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 79,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 39.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.1% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. 957,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,565,318. The company has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

