Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,789 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $100,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,933 shares of company stock worth $74,391,473. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $38.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $810.84. 1,102,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,449,943. The stock has a market cap of $768.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $793.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

