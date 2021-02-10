Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 147,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $408.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

