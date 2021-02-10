Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,558 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $221.68. 33,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,033. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $220.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.