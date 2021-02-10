Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $161,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BSV stock remained flat at $$82.75 on Wednesday. 3,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,550. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

