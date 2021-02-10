Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. 517,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,789,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

