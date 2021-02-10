Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 222,632 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 137.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,632 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000.

IWP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.68. 47,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,596. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

