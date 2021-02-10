Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.70. The stock had a trading volume of 175,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.53 and its 200 day moving average is $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

