Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 16,368 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.87. 840,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,987,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

