Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 24,708 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,708 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.28. The company had a trading volume of 399,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $331.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $286.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.