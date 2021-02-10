Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Netflix by 23.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 438,761 shares of company stock worth $231,379,858. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $556.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $246.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

