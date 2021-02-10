Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $33,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $259.70. 281,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,242,293. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $264.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.30. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,645 shares of company stock valued at $312,049,306 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

