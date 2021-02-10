Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

IWF traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $252.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,740. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $253.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

