Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,580. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

