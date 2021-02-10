Camden Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.85. 279,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,026. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.13. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

