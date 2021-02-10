Camden Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 643,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. 72,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,499. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

