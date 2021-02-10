Camden Capital LLC Has $15.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up about 4.9% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.72. The stock had a trading volume of 61,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.56. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $461.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.