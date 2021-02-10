Camden Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,858 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 687,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,536,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.