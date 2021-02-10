Camden Capital LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH remained flat at $$50.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 559,056 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

