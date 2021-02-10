Camden Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.73. 99,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,675. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

