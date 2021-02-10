Camden Capital LLC Purchases 772 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Truist upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $283.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,754. The company has a market capitalization of $331.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $286.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

