Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. 28,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,328. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

