Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 9,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Get Camtek alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.