Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.85

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 218179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the third quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Canaan by 26.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

