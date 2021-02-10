Canaccord Genuity Boosts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$32.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 49.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark set a C$35.00 price objective on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.41.

Shares of WEED traded up C$1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$63.60. 4,176,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market cap of C$23.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$71.60.

In other Canopy Growth news, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01. Also, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at C$76,685.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

