Canaccord Genuity Boosts II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $152.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.23.

Shares of IIVI opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -854.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $504,614.80. Insiders sold a total of 378,337 shares of company stock valued at $24,037,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

