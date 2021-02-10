Canaccord Genuity Increases Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target to C$16.50

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 178.72% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE ATE traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.92. 624,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,543. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41.
About Antibe Therapeutics
