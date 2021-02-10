Canaccord Genuity Increases Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target to C$16.50

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 178.72% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE ATE traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.92. 624,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,543. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.