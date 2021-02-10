Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 1,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Bellway has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

