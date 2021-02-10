Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Shares Gap Up to $997.50

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (LON:CGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $997.50, but opened at $2,126.60. Canadian General Investments shares last traded at $2,190.00, with a volume of 4,734 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,015.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,732.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

