Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (CP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$485.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$506.00 to C$509.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$500.00 to C$505.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$500.00 to C$490.00.

1/20/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$465.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$450.00.

1/19/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$490.00 to C$500.00.

12/29/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$443.00 to C$445.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$433.00 to C$445.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$433.00 to C$445.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$497.00 to C$495.00.

Shares of CP opened at C$451.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$482.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$447.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$416.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

