Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (CP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE: CP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$485.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$506.00 to C$509.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$500.00 to C$505.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$500.00 to C$490.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$465.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$450.00.
- 1/19/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$490.00 to C$500.00.
- 12/29/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$443.00 to C$445.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$433.00 to C$445.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$433.00 to C$445.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$497.00 to C$495.00.
Shares of CP opened at C$451.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$482.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$447.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$416.58.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CPTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CPTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.