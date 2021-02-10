Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to $198.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.14.

Canadian Tire stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.56. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $140.08.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

