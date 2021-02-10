Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$198.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$173.77. 85,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,682. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$67.15 and a 52 week high of C$181.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$171.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$151.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

