Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $17.00. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 365,530 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.79.
Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 69.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.
About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)
Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.
