Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $17.00. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 365,530 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.79.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 69.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cancer Genetics stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.49% of Cancer Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

