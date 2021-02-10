Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Trading Up 9.6%

Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) shares were up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 47,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF)

There is no company description available for Cannara Biotech Inc

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.