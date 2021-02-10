Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Raised to $64.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from $32.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.01.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. 2,557,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110,128. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.