Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Cut to “Reduce” at Cormark

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEED. Benchmark set a C$35.00 price target on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.83.

Shares of TSE:WEED traded up C$2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.26. 4,849,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.93. The firm has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$71.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01. Also, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,685.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

