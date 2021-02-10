Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEED. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.83.

Canopy Growth stock traded up C$2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,586. The stock has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a PE ratio of -15.41. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$12.96 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.93.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

