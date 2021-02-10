Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Raised to C$64.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

WEED has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

TSE:WEED traded up C$2.91 on Wednesday, reaching C$65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,586. The firm has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01. Also, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at C$76,685.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

