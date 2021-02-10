Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEED. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

Shares of TSE:WEED traded up C$2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.26. 4,849,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,586. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.93. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$12.96 and a one year high of C$71.60. The stock has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a PE ratio of -15.41.

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

