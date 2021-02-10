Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.48

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 520948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 30.52, a current ratio of 30.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Rivers Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

