Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.19 Million

Brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report sales of $17.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.68 million and the highest is $17.62 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $67.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.15 million to $68.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $73.99 million, with estimates ranging from $72.31 million to $75.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.