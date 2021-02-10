Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) PT Raised to $16.00

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

CPST has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

