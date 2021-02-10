Cardano (ADA) Price Up 89.7% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001868 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 89.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $26.19 billion and approximately $10.58 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00394779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015353 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008657 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.