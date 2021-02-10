Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

